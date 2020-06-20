Samsung Blu-ray players reportedly have stopped working but it’s not clear why

Samsung Blu-ray players appear to be malfunctioning for hundreds of users, and no one is sure what the issue is, ZDNet reported. Some users report their Blu-ray players get stuck in an endless reboot loop when they’re switched on, others reported hearing a buzzing noise as if the device is trying to read a disk, but in many cases there’s no disk in the machine.

Some machines are shutting down soon after turning on, and still other users report their devices have become unresponsive to commands and pressing buttons. The issues don’t appear to be confined to one particular model.

On Samsung’s community support message board, some users posited the problems started with a firmware update, but ZDNet says this doesn’t appear to be the case, suggesting the likely culprit was an expired SSL certificate the Blu-ray players used to connect to Samsung’s servers.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. Customer service representatives replying to the message board posters are telling people the company is investigating.