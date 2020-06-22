Apple WWDC 2020 keynote: how to watch today’s live stream online

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is going to be entirely virtual this year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some really interesting stuff to see. The keynote will start at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Monday, June 22nd.

There are a lot of rumors being passed around about what can be expected. While the main focus will probably be on iOS 14, there is a great deal of talk about the chance that Apple is planning to announce a shift from Intel processors to its own custom-designed ARM-based chips. Other possibilities include a new iMac, Apple TV, and / or Apple Watch, not to mention updates to tvOS and macOS.

But outside of what is going to be announced, one of the really great things about this year’s WWDC is that, since it is completely online, anyone can sit in, not only on the keynote, but on the engineering sessions and developer forums as well.

Want to know more? To find out, watch the keynote and follow our reporters as they contribute their expert commentary on the proceedings.

WHEN DOES WWDC 2020 START?

It starts at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM BST. Following the keynote, engineering sessions and developer forums will be available online through June 26th via the Apple Developer website or the Apple Developer app.

WHERE CAN I WATCH WWDC 2020?

We have the live stream video embedded up top, so you can stick around here to watch when it begins. Otherwise, head to these links.