Apple WWDC 2020 live blog

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off today. Apple has chosen to make it an entirely online affair, with the keynote beginning a week of sessions for developers. For the rest of us, the main show will be the expected updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

We’re live-blogging the keynote even though we’re home and watching just like everybody else. But we figured it would be fun to tell you what we think in real time — and we managed to convince Walt Mossberg to join us!

The biggest rumor by far is that Apple may announce support for a new processor architecture for the Mac: ARM instead of Intel. That would be a major transition and not necessarily an easy one. The iPhone is due for iOS 14, and among the things we’re expecting are support for AirTag location trackers, improved widgets, plus a focus on performance and stability.

There’s even the possibility of new hardware. Those AirTags could finally be announced, and the iMac is certainly due for a refresh.

The event kicks off at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, so we’ll see you then!

WWDC 2020 live blog

WWDC 2020 live stream