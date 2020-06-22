iPadOS 14 will turn your handwriting into typed text

Apple announced iPadOS 14 today and with it comes multiple new features, including updates for the Apple Pencil. A new feature called Scribble makes handwriting on the iPad more seamless and powerful. If you write something with the Pencil in Notes, the iPad will be able to copy and paste that handwriting across apps. This means that text you wrote can be searched online or pasted in a document, and it’ll be typed text instead of handwriting.

At the same time, if you write down an address or phone number, the iPad will prompt activity around them, so you can call that number or look up directions to that address. The feature works in both English and Chinese. Scribble will also correct shapes, so if you draw a square that’s slightly off, it’ll automatically correct that design.

The Apple Pencil is a signature accessory for iPads and still isn’t compatible with iPhones. Apple most recently updated its Apple Pencil in 2018. It now wirelessly charges and has gesture controls. Generally, the company’s been working to make the Pencil more powerful, and handwriting recognition is another step on the journey to make it an even more appealing option.

