Apple announces macOS Big Sur with a brand-new design

It’s been a big day for Apple so far, with the announcements of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14. But for MacBook users, the exciting part of the day is just beginning. Apple has unveiled the next version of macOS: macOS 10.16, officially known as Big Sur.

The new operating system brings the biggest redesign since the introduction of macOS 10, according to Apple. Big Sur borrows a number of elements from Apple’s iOS, including Control Center, where you can change brightness and toggle Do Not Disturb, and a new notification center, which groups related notifications together.

A number of apps have received redesigns, including Mail, Photos, Notes, and iWork. Apple has introduced a new search feature to Messages, including a new photo-selection interface. There’s a new version of Maps for Mac that borrows features from the iOS app, including custom Guides and indoor maps. Apple introduced a number of new Catalyst apps as well.

The update comes just over a year after Apple announced macOS Catalina, which brought iPad app support, the Sidecar feature that allows you to use your iPad as an extended Mac display, and a number of redesigned apps including Apple Music, Podcasts, Apple TV, and Find My (which combined Find My Friends and Find My iPhone).

Developing… we’re adding more to this post, but you can follow along with our WWDC 2020 live blog to get the news even faster.