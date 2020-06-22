 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 leaks again

Showing a familiar interface

By Jon Porter
The Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to feature a similar rotating bezel to the original Galaxy watch (pictured).
Photo by James Bareham / The Verge

Less than a week after getting a glimpse at Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3, more photos of the wearable have apparently leaked from TechTalkTV. This time the smart watch’s screen is turned on, showing us a familiar looking interface that strongly suggests we’re looking at another Tizen-powered smartwatch from Samsung.

Otherwise, there’s not too much more we can learn from the images. SamMobile notes that the Calendar and Galaxy Store app icons appear to have a slightly different design and color than their existing versions, which makes sense given we’re probably looking at an updated version of Tizen OS.

The images show icons for Samsung’s typical smart watch apps, although some of the designs have changed slightly.
Image: @Mr_TechTalkTV

As a recap, we’re expecting the Galaxy Watch 3 to be available in 45mm and 41mm sizes, as well in Wi-Fi only and LTE variants. Heart rate, blood pressure monitors, and an ECG sensor have also been rumored, and regulatory filings point at support for GPS and a 5ATM rating that should mean it’s water resistant at a depth of 50 meters for up to 10 minutes at a time.

There haven’t been any specific rumors about an announcement or release date, but with Samsung expected to announce its new Galaxy Note phone in a few months time, the speculation is that we could see the new smart watch alongside it.

Next Up In Tech

Loading comments...