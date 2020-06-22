iPadOS 14 will let you set default email and browser apps

Apple is finally allowing iPad owners to alter default email and browser apps in iPadOS 14. The company briefly revealed the major change during a slide in the WWDC keynote today, noting that iPadOS 14 will be able to “set default email and browser apps.” Apple didn’t detail this change fully during its keynote, and it’s not immediately clear whether iOS 14 will also allow default mail and browser apps to be changed.

Apple has only mentioned browser and email apps so far, so it’s likely limited to just these two types of apps rather than broader default apps for digital assistants or music apps. The change to default email and browser apps will now allow iPad owners to select email apps like Gmail or Outlook to handle email links by default, or Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and many other browsers as the default to handle web links throughout iPadOS 14.

