AirPods updated with automatic switching and a new ‘Spatial Audio’ feature

Apple has announced new features coming to its AirPods earbuds at WWDC: automatic switching between devices and a new “Spatial Audio” feature for 3D sound on its AirPods Pro earbuds.

The new automatic switching feature is coming to both regular AirPods and AirPods Pro in a firmware update, and will automatically switch audio inputs based on which Apple device you’re using. For example, if you’re listening to something on your iPhone and then start playing a video on your laptop, the audio feed will automatically switch over to your computer. Or if you answer a phone call on your iPhone, your AirPods will automatically switch from your computer.

Additionally, Apple announced a new “Spatial Audio” feature, which will only be coming to its AirPods Pro earbuds. The new feature will offer 3D, surround sound-style audio on your AirPods Pro to replicate a “movie theater experience” and will constantly recalibrate based on the position of your head to whatever device you’re using.

Apple didn’t say when the new AirPods features would be rolling out.

