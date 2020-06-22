Here are all the devices that can run iOS and iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7

At WWDC, Apple announced its latest software for all its devices: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS Big Sur. But that new software won’t be coming to all of Apple’s currently supported hardware — as is the case every year, a few older devices didn’t make the cut. Here’s what will — and won’t — be getting software updates this year.

iOS and iPadOS are the easiest: if your device currently runs iOS and iPadOS 13, it’ll run iOS and iPadOS 14, too, with no new devices set to lose support this year.

For iOS 14, that includes the following devices:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

While iPadOS 14 will be coming to all of these tablets:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

The biggest hits are coming to the Apple Watch lineup: watchOS 7 will only run on the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5, with the Series 1 and Series 2 models both set to lose support.

Additionally, Apple warns that “not all features are available on all devices,” meaning that even if your Apple Watch is getting the new update, it might not get all the new features depending on how old it is.

Lastly, there’s macOS Big Sur, which will run on the following Mac devices.

MacBook (2015 and later)

MacBook Air (2013 and later)

MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later

Mac mini (2014 and later)

iMac (2014 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later — i.e., all models)

Mac Pro (2013 and later)

Not making the cut for Big Sur: 2012 MacBook Airs, the mid-2012 and early-2013 MacBook Pros, the 2012 and 2013 Mac minis, and 2012 and 2013 iMacs. If you’re not sure whether your MacBook is new enough to make the cut, you can check by following Apple’s guide here.