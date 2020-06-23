Dell’s latest duo of fast gaming monitors are Nvidia G-Sync compatible

Dell has announced a new 27-inch curved gaming monitor called the S2721HGF, which, at $279.99, is more affordable than the company’s other curved options. It supports 1080p resolution and has Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, so those who use a recent Nvidia GPU should be run games smoothly with no screen tearing. This new monitor has a 1500R curved VA panel in a 16:9 aspect ratio with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. So it’s right up there in terms of capabilities with most other gaming monitors, and for the price, it seems stacked with value.

It has VESA mount compatibility and supports DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 1.4 inputs, though it ships only with an HDMI cable. This model is set to release on August 21st.

The other 27-inch monitor being announced today will likely be of interest to people wanting to make a more serious upgrade. The S2721DGF is a VESA-compatible 1440p gaming monitor that looks like a blend of Dell’s Alienware and XPS styles on the rear. This model has a 16:9 aspect ratio IPS panel, which usually guarantees better colors, contrast, and wider viewing angles that the VA panel used in the curved monitor above — not to mention its improved resolution. It’s capable of up to 165Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort (144Hz over HDMI 2.0) with 1ms response time. This model supports HDR400 with 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and it has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatibility. You can connect up to four peripherals through the USB Type-A 3.0 ports located on its rear. This model will launch on July 28th for $569.99.