iOS 14 appears to show Dark Sky integration after Apple purchase

Apple purchased popular weather application Dark Sky earlier this year, and with iOS 14, the company already seems to be integrating features from Dark Sky directly into its own native weather app, according to the company’s iOS 14 preview page.

One of the most telling new features is “a minute‑by‑minute chart that shows the intensity of rain or snow over the coming hour.” That sounds like it’s been directly lifted from Dark Sky, which has made itself known for its hyper-local precipitation forecasts. Another giveaway: the fact that the next-hour weather chart is only available in the US. (Dark Sky had only offered support in the US, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.)

Dark Sky’s in iOS 14’s weather app already. pic.twitter.com/mArFyi1NAu — Nate Boateng (@nateboateng) June 23, 2020

The multiday forecast has also been updated in iOS 14 to include the likelihood of precipitation for the week ahead — another Dark Sky-esque feature.

Other features might not be as tied to Dark Sky. A screenshot of the weather app in the preview shows that Apple is still relying on The Weather Channel for at least some of its data, and there’s a new air quality bar shown. Plus, as part of the introduction of home screen widgets in iOS 14, users will be able to use a new Weather widget that will give you a broader idea of whether it will be “warmer, colder, or wetter” tomorrow. Videos posted to Twitter show that the Dark Sky-style hourly forecast can also be shown in a widget.