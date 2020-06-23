Dell launches new G7 gaming laptop

Dell announced a number of new gaming PCs and peripherals today, including an RGB keyboard, a curved monitor, and even a desktop. But the highlight is the G7, Dell’s newest midrange gaming laptop. The G7 will come in two sizes: 15 inches and 17 inches.

The laptop has received a stylish new redesign from previous G7 models. It’s noticeably slimmer, there’s a neatly colored LED on the front of the deck, and the bezels have shrunk (from 9.9mm to 6.5mm on the G7 15 and to 8.16mm on the G7 17). It’s a cool-looking laptop, and it certainly has more of a premium feel than last year’s configuration.

In terms of specs, the systems offer 10th Gen Intel CPUs up to an i9, along with Nvidia GeForce GPUs up to an RTX 2070 Max-Q on the G7 15 and a 2070 Super on the G7 17.

Like last year’s G7, this one has a four-zone RGB keyboard. There’s a dedicated “game shift” macro key that boosts the fans into what Dell calls “dynamic performance mode” for demanding periods of gaming.

The G7 17 is available now starting at $1,429, while the G7 15 is coming on June 29th, also starting at $1,429.