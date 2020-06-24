Pokémon Unite is a League of Legends-style team-based strategy game

The latest pokémon adventure is a real-time, team-based strategy game called Pokémon Unite. The game is being developed by Tencent’s TiMi Studios, the same studio behind massive free-to-play online games like Honor of Kings and Call of Duty: Mobile.

The game looks a lot like MOBAs, particularly League of Legends, with teams of five battling against each other and leveling up over the course of a match while completing objectives. The multi-lane map is even reminiscent of existing team strategy games. It’ll be a free-to-start game on both the Nintendo Switch and mobile, with crossplay for multiplayer.

Today’s news caps off a busy period for the Pokémon franchise. Last week saw the release of the first major expansion for Pokémon Sword and Shield, along with the announcements of New Pokémon Snap for the Switch, Pokémon Café Mix (which is out today), and an AR game to help kids brush their teeth.

Pokémon Unite currently doesn’t have a release date.