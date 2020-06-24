FuboTV will get ESPN and other Disney channels starting this summer

FuboTV announced that it signed a multiyear distribution deal with Disney to bring ESPN to its service, filling in the missing link that could make it one of the best over-the-top live TV streaming services available for sports fans. It was already great for watching the Super Bowl and other live sporting events (especially since it has a free trial). But starting this summer, subscribers to FuboTV’s $54.99 standard subscription plan will get ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ABC, along with access to many other Disney Television Studios channels.

Here’s the complete list of channels being added to the standard plan:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3

SEC Network, ACC Network

ABC, ABC News Live

FX, FXX

Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD

Freeform

National Geographic

With ESPN now part of FuboTV’s offering, the company boasts that it has 100 percent coverage for tennis matches and live NFL games, and more US and international soccer than any other streaming service. If you like other sports, it also claims that through these newly added channels and others (some of which are available through channel add-ons to your plan), you’ll get access to plenty of college football games, golf matches, college basketball, UFC wrestling, international sporting events, as well as all of the sports news and talk shows available on ESPN’s channels.

FuboTV hasn’t announced how much it will cost to gain access to international channels, though its current International Sports Plus add-on costs $5.99 per month.