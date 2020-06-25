LG’s self-cleaning wireless earbuds are coming to the West

LG has announced a new pair of wireless earbuds that makes use of the company’s “UVnano” cleaning technology. The company previously debuted the concept last year with its Tone+ Free earbuds in South Korea; the new HBS-FN6 Tone Free model will get a release in European and American markets next month.

“Several studies have shown that earbuds can harbor more bacteria than a kitchen cutting board,” LG says, suggesting that they can be a potential vector for ear infections. LG’s UVnano case uses ultraviolet light to eliminate a claimed 99.9 percent of bacteria like E. coli and S. aureus from the buds as they charge.

The buds are said to last up to six hours on a charge, with the battery case good for three full charges; that should give you 18 hours of total playback from a full case charge. There are black and white color options. The specific US release date and pricing information hasn’t yet been made available, but last year’s Tone+ Free buds cost 259,999 won (about $215) in South Korea.