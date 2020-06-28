Facebook may finally be introducing a dark mode for mobile

After launching a dark mode for its desktop interface, Facebook reportedly is testing a dark mode for its mobile apps as well. It’s only available for “a small percentage of users globally right now,” according to SocialMedia Today.

Facebook introduced a dark mode as part of its desktop redesign last month.

Users who have the new dark mode on mobile tweeted screenshots of what it looks like:

Facebook appears to be rolling out Dark Mode... https://t.co/qSfDa8d51e — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 26, 2020

It’s a bit surprising it’s taken this long for Facebook to roll out a mobile dark mode; its Instagram, and WhatsApp apps have dark mode already, as does Facebook Messenger. Twitter has had a version of night mode for its Android and iOS apps for some time, and even Google rolled out a dark mode for its app earlier this year.

Low-light and dark mode varieties — which allow users to change the background color of an app window to black— are popular not only because they make apps easier to view for some users and are a bit more aesthetically pleasing, but because most dark mode versions can help preserve a device’s battery life as well.

We’ve reached out to Facebook for more information about when the dark mode may be available in its apps for all users and will update when we hear back.