GitHub went down for two hours, affecting thousands of software developers

GitHub went down for thousands of software developers this morning. The Microsoft-owned service, which provides version control via Git and hosting for software development, experienced issues for more than two hours. GitHub users experienced errors logging into the service, and some were even unable to use their integrated development environment (IDE) due to how closely linked software development is to the service.

GitHub said it was investigating the outage, before identifying the errors and fixing them after more than two hours of problems.

GitHub is a large code repository that has become very popular with developers and companies hosting entire projects and code on the service. Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, and many other big tech companies use GitHub. There are more than 100 million repositories hosted on GitHub, and 40 million developers contribute to them.

Microsoft acquired GitHub for $7.5 billion back in 2018, and has been gradually improving the service for developers. Microsoft reduced the price of GitHub’s most popular paid tiers earlier this year, and moved a key feature of all its paid plans into its the free option.

Update, June 29th 7:45AM ET: GitHub has now resolved the outage.