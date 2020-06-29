Universal Studios Japan is delaying the opening of Super Nintendo World, the new Mario-themed expansion of its Osaka amusement park, NHK reports. Universal said the delay was due to concerns about the coronavirus. A new opening date has yet to be announced.

The video game-themed area was originally set to open in July ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. However, the international sporting event was pushed back to 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

Super Nintendo World will be based on Mario and other Nintendo properties

Universal fears that Super Nintendo World is likely to be so popular it could be a health hazard, allowing the coronavirus to spread, according to NHK. Universal Studios Japan reopened on June 8th but at limited capacity and with strict health and safety guidelines, including temperature checks upon entering the park and requirements that visitors wear masks while inside the park.

Super Nintendo World was announced as an expansion within Universal Studios in 2016. The area will be based on video game properties owned by Nintendo, most notably from the Super Mario series. So far, three locations have been confirmed, including one in the US. Not much is known about what rides and attractions will be featured, aside from a ride based on the Mario Kart series. The park will also feature “Power Up Bands,” wrist wearables that pair with a smartphone app to track digital activities you perform as you walk around the park.