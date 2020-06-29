Call of Duty: Warzone will soon offer 200-person matches

Popular battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone is upping its already large 150-person lobbies to let 200 people compete in Quad mode contests, publisher Activision announced today. The new lobby size will arrive with an update releasing at 2AM ET tomorrow, June 30th.

Warzone’s large lobbies are one of many ways the game tries to differentiate itself from the increasingly crowded battle royale market. But after this update, if you’re playing in a full Quad mode lobby of 200 people, you’ll be competing against 49 other teams of four, which could make Warzone’s already hectic games even more of a wild ride.

It seems the mode will only be available for a limited time, according to an image from Activision’s blog announcing the update, but it’s unclear exactly how long the mode will stick around. Activision didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

When Warzone launched in March, Activision hinted that the game could someday get 200-person lobbies. “I can tell you we are already playing with 200 players,” said Patrick Kelly, co-head of Warzone developer Infinity Ward, in an interview with USA Today published on March 10th. “We are going to release that a little bit later.”