California’s statehouse is considering a controversial facial recognition bill

As protestors square off against police across the country, California is readying a bill that could expand the state’s use of facial recognition, including for law enforcement purposes.

Introduced as Assembly Bill 2261, the bill would provide a framework by which companies and government agencies could legally engage in facial recognition, provided they give prior notice and obtain opt-in consent from users.

The bill has been moving slowly through the state legislature since February and is being considered by the Assembly Appropriations Committee this week. For supporters, it’s an important privacy measure, heading off the more extreme uses of widely available technology. Ed Chau, the assemblyman who introduced the bill, called it “the long overdue solution to regulate the use of facial recognition technology by commercial, state and local public entities,” in an editorial for CalMatters on Tuesday.

But critics — including the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California — say the bill will only expand the use of the technology further. In particular, they allege that providing legal conditions under which the technology can be used undercuts outright bans that have been put in place by a number of California municipalities, including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley.

“Assemblymember Chau is repackaging this bill to make its intent seem more palatable during a public health crisis,” said Matt Cagle, technology and civil liberties attorney with the ACLU of Northern California, in a statement. “But AB 2261 utterly fails as a response to COVID-19. At a time like this, we need to invest in public health, not waste money on dangerous and unnecessary tech.”

Police use of facial recognition has been widely criticized by activists and researchers. A 2019 study from Georgetown’s Center on Privacy and Technology found that police often used commercial systems incorrectly, either by inputting fraudulent faces or obscured images to get the desired result.