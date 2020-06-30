‘Hey Google’ smart home event scheduled for July 8th

Google is hosting a virtual smart home developer event on July 8th in lieu of its cancelled Google I/O conference, the company has announced, promising to cover “new and upcoming features for smart home developers and users.” The online Works with “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit, as the event is catchily titled, includes a 45 minute keynote, a series of developer sessions and a panel featuring Google and other companies in the smart home industry.

The keynote, which will be presented by Google’s Product Management director of the Smart Home Ecosystem Michele Turner, will go over Google’s new smart home API features along with their benefits for developers and users. Although it’s developer-focused, previous Google I/O keynotes have introduced new smart home products and services. Google says it will use the summit to “share our recent smart home product initiatives.”

Google’s smart home division has been busy since 2019’s Nest rebrand. Last year the company released the Nest Mini smart speaker, the Nest Wifi mesh router, a new smart display called and the Nest Hub Max. Earlier this year, it also revamped its Nest Aware subscription for its smart home security cameras, and announced a series of improvements for the Google Assistant.

Registration for Google’s smart home summit is free, and you can sign up here.