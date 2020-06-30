Vizio’s latest 4K HDR TVs now shipping, with OLED model due in the fall

First announced back at CES, Vizio’s latest lineup of 4K TVs is starting to roll out to retailers. The company’s first OLED model will take a little longer and isn’t expected to ship until the fall, however. Still, the other sets in the 2020 family — Vizio is confusingly calling it the 2021 lineup for some reason — should offer excellent picture quality and be near the top of your list if you’re planning to upgrade your TV for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X this holiday.

As before, the flagship LED remains the P-Series Quantum X, which can hit up to 3000 nits of peak brightness and comes in 65 ($1,499.99), 75 ($1,999.99), and 85-inch ($2,999) sizes. Vizio says the entire panel can reach up to 800 nits of brightness. The standard P-Series Quantum comes in 65-inch ($1,699.99) and 75-inch ($1,199.99) sizes and has a still impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits, plus up to 240 local dimming zones for excellent contrast and deep blacks.

Even though it’s coming later, you might be curious about how Vizio is pricing its OLED compared to LG. The 65-inch model will run $1,999.99, with the 55-inch set priced at $1,299.99. So it’s fair to say the company is being aggressive in trying to lure shoppers away from the OLED leader.

Both the P-Series Quantum X and P-Series Quantum support variable refresh rate from 48 to 120Hz at up to 4K, making them excellent gaming choices since they’ll avoid screen tearing. And the entirety of Vizio’s new lineup supports HDMI 2.1 on every HDMI port, so you’ll have the latest tech like eARC no matter if you’re buying a top-end model or something like the M-Series Quantum. They’re pretty well future proofed.

For the M-Series Quantum, Vizio is exclusively letting Amazon sell sets that contain 90 local dimming zones, whereas the models that most other retailers get will drop down to 30. The V-Series Quantum remains Vizio’s budget-tier option, but even then you’re still getting HDMI 2.1 and low latency for games. The company also has its entire lineup of soundbars ready to go, including the impressive $999 Elevate that has those speakers that rotate upward for Dolby Atmos content. Sonos has been getting a lot of attention with its Arc lately, but Vizio is hoping it can prove itself as the soundbar maker to beat.

Vizio’s TVs continue to run the company’s SmartCast platform, which blends built-in apps with support for Chromecast, AirPlay 2, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Navigation should feel faster on the new sets, according to Vizio, and the Apple TV app and Peacock will be added as native apps later this summer.