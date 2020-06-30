Google’s Stadia controller finally works wirelessly with Android devices

It has taken more than six months, but Google’s Stadia controller now finally works wirelessly with Android devices. Google originally launched its Stadia service back in November as a subscription to stream games to TVs, Android phones, and the web. Wireless controller support was strangely missing at launch for Android devices, which meant you had to awkwardly connect the Stadia controller using USB.

Google is issuing a Stadia update to its Android app today that will enable the wireless support. It will also be a good opportunity for Stadia subscribers to test how well the Stadia controller roams between a Chromecast, the web, and Android devices.

While the delay to wireless Android controller support hasn’t been ideal, Google has been gradually improving Stadia and bringing the features it originally promised during the cloud streaming service’s initial unveiling. 4K streaming via the web launched in March, and Google’s Stadia free service was made available in April.

Despite the free version and more games gradually being added to the subscription, Stadia still lacks a sold pool of players and multiplayer games to deliver on Google’s bold ambition. Google is promising to deliver more than 120 games to Stadia throughout 2020, so the game selection will certainly grow in the coming months.