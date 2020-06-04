Google recently rolled out Google Meet, a revamped version of its video chatting program Hangouts Meet, and made the app available to anyone with a Google account. You can start or join a Meet videoconference right from your Gmail inbox, using the buttons that Google has placed on the left-hand side of the page.
But what if you don’t intend to use Meet, or even if you just don’t want it to be there all the time? No worries — you can hide the buttons. (Note: if you’re on a corporate G Suite account, you may not be able to change this, depending on your administrator’s settings.)
Here’s how to hide Google Meet in Gmail:
- Open Gmail.
- Click on the cog icon in the top-right corner.
- Click on “Settings” in the drop-down menu.
- Click on the “Chat and Meet” tab.
- Next to the “Meet:” label, select “Hide the Meet section in the main menu.”
- Click “Save changes.”
That’s it! And even if you hide the Meet shortcut in Gmail, you can always access Meet by going to https://meet.google.com/.