Facebook’s tool for transferring media to Google Photos is now available for everyone

Facebook’s Google Photos transfer tool, first announced for the US and Canada back in April, is now available globally, the company announced on Thursday.

The new data transfer tool allows you to create copies of all of the photos or videos on your Facebook account and transfer them to a linked Google Photos one. The tool was first made available in select parts of Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America last December and it’s been expanding to more countries since.

Here’s how to use the new data transfer tool on Facebook:

While logged into your Facebook account, click on the down arrow at the end of the upper menu bar and select “Settings.” Select the tab that reads “Your Facebook Information.” Click on “Transfer a copy of your Photos or Videos.”

Right now, users can only store photos on Google Photos. However, a Facebook spokesperson told The Verge in April that the “people will also be able to transfer photos to other companies that join the Data Transfer Program.”

That initiative was established in 2018 between Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter and it’s designed to foster joint efforts around improved data sharing tools, both between the companies and for consumers. Apple later joined the open-source effort, called the Data Transfer Project, in 2019. However, it’s unclear when Facebook will add support for other services.