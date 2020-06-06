Neopets launching open beta for a new mobile site

The beloved online game Neopets is launching an open beta for a new mobile site, the company announced on Twitter Friday. “The Neopets Mobile Beta has arrived! Now you can explore the breathtaking land of Neopia from the palm of your hand!” the very excited company tweeted.

In a video posted to Twitter, Neopets brand manager Stephanie Lord thanked fans for their support over the past 20 years, and encouraged fans to test the site. “While this is an open beta, we’re in the very early stages of development and looking forward to all your feedback to help guide the product moving forward.”

Ready to see what we’ve got started for the new Neopets mobile-friendly site? We don’t have all of Neopia moved over yet, but we hope you enjoy the new direction of Neopets so far! Check out our open beta now!https://t.co/jl8buee3Qu pic.twitter.com/45IhoaLzaU — neopets (@Neopets) June 5, 2020

Neopets has been slowly fading over the past several years, but has maintained a cult following, especially among young women who credit the site with helping them learn to code. Its creators sold the site to entertainment behemoth Viacom in 2005, which later sold it to JumpStart, a company that makes educational games for younger children.

The mobile beta isn’t Neopets’ first venture into mobile. Its Legends and Letters game, which its CEO described as a combination of “Neopets lore, a puzzle game mechanic, and battles,” launched last year. The game revived Neopets characters from the early 2000s, but was met with mixed reviews.

We’ve reached out to JumpStart for more details about the Neopets revival and will update when we hear back. To check out the beta just log into the Neopets site from a mobile browser.