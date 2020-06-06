Apple reportedly will offer monthly payment plans for iPads and Macs on Apple Card

Apple will allow customers to buy products including iPads, Macs, and AirPods, via monthly installment payments on the Apple Card, Bloomberg reported. Payments will be managed through the Apple Card section in the iPhone Wallet app and added to customers’ monthly Apple Card bills, according to Bloomberg.

For iPads, Macs, the Apple Pencil, iPad keyboards, and the Mac XDR Display monitor, a 12-month, interest-free payment plan will be available, and for AirPods, HomePod, and Apple TV, the plans will be six months interest free.

Last year, Apple rolled out a 24-month, interest-free payment plan for iPhones purchased with an Apple Card, and gives 3 percent cash back.

Apple launched the Apple Card last August in partnership with Goldman Sachs. Users get a digital card connected to the Apple Wallet app and a physical card made of titanium.

Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment Saturday.