Need for Speed Heat will be EA’s first game with PC, PS4, and Xbox One crossplay

Need for Speed Heat will become EA’s first title with cross-platform multiplayer, thanks to an update that will be available tomorrow, EA announced in a blog today. The new crossplay feature will let you play with friends on PC via Origin and Steam, PS4, and Xbox One.

After you’ve installed the update, you’ll be prompted with the option to turn on crossplay, according to patch notes for the update. If you choose not to opt in, you can do so at a later time in the game’s privacy settings.

Need for Speed Heat is coming to EA Access and Origin Access

Need for Speed Heat is coming to EA Access and Origin Access game subscription services on June 16th, EA also announced today, and the studio teased more “Need for Speed and Steam announcements” during the upcoming EA Play Live event on June 18th. EA brought Need for Speed Heat and many other games to Steam just last week, meaning you no longer are required to use the company’s Origin launcher if you want to play those games on PC.

EA hasn’t shared much about future Need for Speed games, but we do know they’ll be developed by Burnout creator Criterion Games.