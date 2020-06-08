Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds are under $200 on Amazon today

Sony’s popular noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3, are on sale for $178 today on Amazon. That’s $51.99 off the typical $229.99 retail price. This is close to the lowest we’ve seen these earbuds sell for, which was a few weeks ago at Google Shopping for $70 off.

Despite their small size, the WF-1000XM3 offer noise cancellation and a lengthy battery life of six hours between charges. My colleague Chris Welch pointed out in his review that Sony’s latest entry in the wireless earbud market is “its best AirPods rival yet.”

In addition to the WF-1000XM3 sale, Amazon also has Bose’s 700 noise canceling Bluetooth headphones for as low as $300, if you buy the white color variant. Though the black and silver color options are $50 off its $400 retail price. In Chris Welch’s review he pointed out how the Bose’s 700 headphones provided the “best voice calls” and the option to pair up to two devices made it a strong competitor to the popular Sony over-ear WH-1000M3.

Earbuds and headphones aside, Amazon shoppers can also grab a 128GB unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus for $950 today. The Galaxy S20 Plus offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 5G, and today’s discount is $250 off the $1,200 regular price, making it less expensive than its smaller S20 5G sibling.

