Google acknowledges Pixel Buds connectivity issues, promises fix

A Google employee has acknowledged the issues some users are having with their Pixel Buds, 9to5Google reports. “I just wanted to let all of you know that we’ve heard you,” the Googler wrote on the company’s support forums, “our team will be rolling out software updates in the coming weeks to improve Bluetooth stability and connectivity.”

The problems with Google’s Pixel Buds gained widespread attention last month, with users reporting audio cutouts when using the true wireless earbuds. For some, the issues only cropped up if they cupped their hand over their ear, while others experienced issues even when using the earbuds normally. The problems appear to be present across different firmware versions and while using the earbuds with a variety of different handsets.

The support employee didn’t provide an exact timeframe for when the update could arrive, but it’s reassuring to hear that Pixel Buds owners can expect the situation to improve. We generally liked the Pixel Buds when we reviewed them, thanks to their easy pairing and support for wireless charging. But they were far from perfect, with only average battery life and a design that could get uncomfortable with extended use.