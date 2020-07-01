Dreams is getting PlayStation VR support this month

Dreams, the expansive game creation tool for the PlayStation 4, is getting VR support. Development studio Media Molecule made the announcement on the official PlayStation blog, saying that PlayStation VR compatibility would arrive as part of a free update later this month.

There’ll be new tutorials that teach you how to create VR content, and the update will also bring games and experiences that are ready to play right away. There’ll be a lot of flexibility in the interface: VR experiences can be crafted both in and out of the PSVR headset, and PlayStation Move controllers are optional. Sculpting with Move controllers “is a very one-to-one experience and lets you fully immerse in the creation process,” according to Media Molecule, which suggests a Tilt Brush-style UI.

It should be easy enough to discover new VR experiences once the update has been available for a while. Creators will be able to specify whether their content is VR-compatible or not and also give it a comfort rating.

The Dreams “Inside The Box” update will be out for free on July 22nd.