First images of Samsung’s 5G Galaxy Z Flip leak via Chinese regulator

Images of Samsung’s unannounced 5G foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, have appeared online, thanks to a listing from China’s TENAA certification center. MySmartPrice reports that the listing initially went live without the images attached, confirming some key specs for the device, but new photos have revealed its design. From the images, it looks as though the phone will be almost identical to its LTE variant, barring a new matte silver color scheme. The unannounced phone was also recently certified by the Federal Communications Commission.

According to MySmartPrice, the specs listed by the TENAA suggest that the phone is getting a small spec bump and will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 Plus rather than the Snapdragon 855 Plus we saw on the LTE model. There’s still 8GB of RAM, but the batteries are listed with capacities of 2,500mAh and 704mAh, compared to the total capacity of 3,300mAh the phone had previously.

There could also be a small change made in the camera department, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 10- rather than 12-megapixel ultrawide, MySmartPrice notes. Otherwise, we’re looking at a more or less identical device.

There’s no information in the listing about when the phone could be announced or released. But the appearance of both the TENAA and FCC certifications suggest an official announcement can’t be too far away.