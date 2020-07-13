Google just put a photo of the Pixel 4A on its store

Where is Google’s Pixel 4A? Sitting right on the company’s online store, as it turns out. Google seems to have mistakenly published an image of the Pixel 4A on its Canadian store. The text says “Nest Wifi,” but uh... that’s no Nest Wifi. The phone has already leaked extensively over the last few months, but this is a marketing render direct from Google — and it suggests that the 4A might finally be coming sometime in the near future.

Note also that the screen has a date of May 12th on it, which is pretty solid confirmation that Google did originally plan to launch the 4A during its annual developers conference before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 4A seen in the photo has a matte black finish with a light blue power button and the large camera cutout we’ve seen in prior leaks; there’s just one camera in there, though. Thankfully the headphone jack is still up there at the top. The phone is believed to have passed through the Federal Communications Commission last month, another sign that its release is coming closer.

Whenever it does finally go on sale, the Pixel 4A is expected to be followed by the Pixel 5 sometime later this year. A 5G-compatible version of the 4A was also uncovered in the code for Google’s search app last week. But it seems like Google might be ditching a potential 5 XL, similar to how it has stuck with a single size for the 4A.