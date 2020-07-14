Google Stadia is getting the Hitman reboot series, Sekiro, and 2K games later this year

Google Stadia is adding more than a dozen new games to its cloud service over the next few months, in addition to five exclusives detailed this morning as part of its Stadia Connect announcement.

Among the new additions are IO Interactive’s Hitman reboot series — including both the first game, its sequel, and the planned Hitman 3 in 2021 — and FromSoftware’s excellent samurai action game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The Hitman reboot series will be available September 1st, while Sekiro is coming later this fall.

‘Hitman’ and ‘Sekiro’ are solid additions to Stadia

Stadia is adding a handful of other prominent 2K sports games, too. The upcoming PGA Tour 2K21 is coming to Stadia upon release on August 21st, while WWE 2K Battlegrounds is coming September 18th and NBA 2K21 will be out later this fall.

A couple of the other additions are “First on Stadia” releases, meaning Google has secured limited exclusivity. Those include Bad Dream Games’ puzzle game One Hand Clapping, coming to Stadia in early access starting today, and later this fall Konami’s Super Bomberman R Online, which will feature a 64-player battle royale mode playable with Stadia’s Crowd Play feature that lets streamers invite viewers directly into active game lobbies.

There are some cross-platform games that are getting Stadia releases at launch: Talos Principle developer Croteam is reviving its Serious Sam series with a fourth installment coming to Stadia and PC next month, and Square Enix and People Can Fly’s Outriders is coming to Stadia when it releases some time in the holiday season.

Finally, Google is announcing that three existing games are coming to Stadia. Behaviour Interactive’s online survival horror game Dead by Daylight, which is getting unique cloud features like Crowd Play and Crowd Choice (for voting on in-game factors like which side a streamer plays on), is launching on Stadia in September.

And Nikita Kolesnikov’s cross-platform hits Hello Neighbor and the prequel Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek will be available as part of the Stadia Pro subscription service, with the first game arriving in September and the other some time later this year.