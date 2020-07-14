 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are over $100 off at Woot

Down to $220 today only — or until it sells out

By Cameron Faulkner
Sony WH-1000XM3 Photo by James Bareham / The Verge
Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are a great investment if you’re looking for a comfortable set of wireless, over-ear headphones that feature noise cancellation. The thing is, they’re usually $350. Well, today Woot is offering a new set for $220, which is a 37 percent discount on that original price. This deal will last through today, though it will end earlier if it sells out of stock.

This headphone model originally released in late 2018, and rumors have been swirling for months that Sony may soon debut a new model. Whether that day comes tomorrow or a few months down the road, the WH-1000XM3 are well worth picking up — especially for this price. They feature among the best sound quality you can get in a set of wireless over-ear headphones, and their noise cancellation effect is truly great. If you’re working at home a lot these days, it’s no exaggeration to say that these will silence almost all of the noises around you.

