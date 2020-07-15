Mozilla’s VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

Mozilla’s VPN service has officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. The service is available for $4.99 a month, and, like other VPNs, it’s designed to make your web-browsing more private and secure. As part of the move, the service is being rebranded from Firefox Private Network to Mozilla VPN, a change that was announced last month.

Mozilla argues that its VPN service has a couple of advantages over its many competitors. It says it should offer a faster browsing experience in many cases because it’s based on a protocol with less than a third of the lines of code of an average VPN service provider. The company is also banking on the reputation it’s built up with its privacy-focused browser, and it adds that it only collects the information it needs to run a service and doesn’t keep user data logs.

The VPN’s launch follows beta trials in the US, which also included tests of a VPN built directly into the Firefox browser. Last month, Mozilla announced that it would be testing asking users to pay $2.99 a month for unlimited usage of the extension, which is designed to mask your traffic within the browser rather than at a system-wide level.

As well as the US, Canada, and the UK, Mozilla says its VPN is initially also available in Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand, and that it hopes to expand its availability to more countries later this year. As well as launching on Android and Windows, Mozilla says that it will be officially coming to iOS soon.