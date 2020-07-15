Microsoft’s Outlook email app is crashing suddenly for people worldwide

Microsoft’s Outlook email app for Windows is crashing at launch for a large number of users around the world. Office 365 business users are reporting that Outlook launches and then crashes immediately, seemingly after a recent update. “We’re investigating whether a recently deployed update could be the source of this issue,” explains Microsoft in a Twitter status update. “As a workaround, users can utilize Outlook on the web or their mobile clients.”

Affected users should be able to log into Outlook on the web until the issues are resolved. IT admins over on Reddit are also testing a variety of workarounds to roll back the update that appears to have caused the crashes today.

We’ve reached out to Microsoft to comment further on the Outlook crashing problems and we’ll update you accordingly.