Logitech launches new keyboard case for 11-inch iPad Pro

Logitech announced the Folio Touch, a new keyboard case for the 11-inch iPad Pro model (both the 2018 and 2020 versions). It’s a more affordable alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard and is similar to the Logitech Combo Touch for earlier iPad models.

The case features a foldable keyboard with a full row of shortcut keys for iPadOS, which are notably missing from the Magic Keyboard. The keys are backlit and adjust their brightness based on ambient lighting. The Folio includes a touchpad as well, which supports multi-finger gestures, including swipe, scroll, pinch, and double tap.

The kickstand is adjustable, tilting up to 40 degrees, and you can fold the keyboard behind the back of the iPad (something you can’t do with the Magic Keyboard). You can use a connected iPad in four modes, depending on the iPad’s angle and the placement of the keyboard: typing, viewing, sketching, and reading.

The Folio Touch connects to the iPad Pro via Apple’s Smart Connector, which is built into the side of the tablet. That means the two devices will pair automatically (no need to dink around with Bluetooth) and you won’t need to charge the Folio separately — it draws power from the iPad.

The Folio Touch will be available sometime in July 2020 for $160. You’ll be able to get it from Logitech and Apple.

If you’d like to know more about Logitech’s keyboards, check out our review of the Combo Touch for the 10.2-inch iPad, third-generation iPad Air, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro.