Discord was down for nearly an hour due to Cloudflare issues

Popular chat service Discord experienced widespread server outages today. The issues started at around 5PM ET, and lasted nearly an hour. Patreon, Deliveroo, GitLab, Zendesk, Medium, and many other sites were also down, and Cloudflare acknowledged issues with its network affected various apps and sites.

“The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented,” says Cloudflare. Discord also had “all engineers on deck investigating the issue,” and its own problems were related to the Cloudflare outage.

Users are currently having trouble disconnecting to Discord due to an upstream internet issue. We've got all engineers on deck investigating the issue pic.twitter.com/GvtxKanokl — Discord (@discord) July 17, 2020

This is the second major outage for Discord this year, after the service was hit with connectivity issues back in March. Discord and other web-based communications services have seen a significant increase in demand and usage since the coronavirus pandemic began, as more and more friends, families, and communities turn to these apps to stay in touch.

Update, July 17th 5:55PM ET: Article updated with confirmation from Cloudflare that a fix is rolling out.