OnePlus says the Nord will come with Google Messages and Phone pre-installed

Ahead of its debut on July 21st OnePlus released an Instagram video indicating its Nord phone will come with Google’s Messages and Phone apps installed instead of its own SMS and dialer, 9to5Google reported. The device also will have Google’s Duo video chat app pre-installed, according to the video.

Why OnePlus decided to roll with Google’s apps isn’t clear, but it’s apparently in pursuit of the “smoothest-est” Android experience, according to the video. As 9to5Google notes, using Google Messages provides Nord users with access to RCS messaging.

OnePlus has said the Nord, slated for an augmented reality launch event on Tuesday, will be a “more affordable” device. The Instagram video references “a pretty great price,” but doesn’t offer specifics, however OnePlus said in a video last month the Nord will cost under $500.

Along with several official announcements, other details about the new phone have leaked over the past few weeks. OnePlus confirmed its name and said the Nord will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, 6.55-inch 90Hz OLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It’s also expected to have a 48-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens.

The OnePlus Nord is expected to be released first to users in Europe and India.