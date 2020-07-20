Nintendo announces ‘Direct mini’ showcase for Monday morning

Nintendo’s schedule of upcoming Switch games for the rest of the year is almost entirely bare, but that could change very soon; the company just announced a Direct broadcast for 10AM ET Monday morning. As in, today.

Nintendo is describing the broadcast as “the first Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, a new series focused on titles from our development and publishing partners.” It’ll be about 10 minutes long and provide updates on a “small group” of previously announced games for the Switch.

While there aren’t many Switch games with release dates set, there are quite a few that have been announced that might conceivably qualify for this broadcast. Here are some examples:

Metroid Prime 4 — now being developed by Retro Studios, a Nintendo subsidiary that describes itself as a “partner”

Bayonetta 3 — announced in 2017 at The Game Awards, but yet to be shown off

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 — announced at last year’s E3, but almost certainly doesn’t count for this Direct unless there’s a surprise about who’s developing it

Shin Megami Tensei V — the latest instalment in Atlus’ RPG franchise was announced at the Switch’s reveal event all the way back in January 2017, and there’s been almost no information since

No More Heroes 3 — this is supposedly releasing in 2020 and has had a couple of teaser trailers, so could well be set for a wider reveal soon

Hollow Knight: Silksong — the Hollow Knight sequel will be a Switch console exclusive at first, but it doesn’t have a release date

Bravely Default 2 — Square Enix’s sequel to the 3DS RPGs is another Nintendo exclusive set for 2020

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers — this Switch/PS4 Persona 5 spin-off sequel is already out in Japan (and pretty good), with no Western release confirmed as of yet

Doom Eternal — the Switch version was initially meant to launch day-and-date with other platforms, but it got pushed back to later in the year

I doubt most of these will show up, but I’d be surprised if none of them did. Who knows, though — maybe Nintendo will have something else in store. As of this writing, we have a little over nine hours until we find out.