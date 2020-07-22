Yakuza: Like a Dragon lands in November starring George Takei

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which came out as Yakuza 7 in Japan early this year, is getting a Western release in November. While every core game in the series since Yakuza 2 had Japanese voice acting and English subtitles for its Western release, Yakuza 7 is getting a full English dub like last year’s spin-off title Judgment. The cast is headed by George Takei, who plays yakuza patriarch Masumi Arakawa.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a departure for the series in many ways, which perhaps explains why Sega isn’t calling it a numbered entry in the West. (“Like a dragon” is a translation of Ryu ga Gotoku, the series’ Japanese title.) It features a new protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga, after Yakuza 6 marked the end of Kazuma Kiryu’s story, and the setting has been moved to Yokohama. The game also uses turn-based RPG-style combat as opposed to the other Yakuza games’ beat-em-up action.

In Japan, Yakuza: Like A Dragon was only released for the PlayStation 4, but the global release involves several other platforms; it’s coming to PS4, Xbox One, Steam, Windows 10, Xbox Series X, and PS5. The game was already confirmed to support Xbox Smart Delivery, meaning you can buy the game on the Xbox One and get the Series X version for free, and Sega will offer a similar upgrade path for the newly announced PS5 version as well.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon will be released in November, and Sega says that while the Series X version will be there on day one of the console’s launch, the PS5 version won’t be available until a later date. We don’t have an official release date for either new console, of course.