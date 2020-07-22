Leaked specs reveal how Samsung’s regular Galaxy Note 20 falls short of the Ultra

Samsung’s August Unpacked event is getting closer, and today, there’s a thorough spec dump for the standard Galaxy Note 20. We’ve already gotten the full rundown for the top-tier Note 20 Ultra, but now we can get a fuller picture for just what differences there are between the two — and the sacrifices Samsung made on the “smaller” phone. WinFuture has published the specs, just as it did for the bigger upcoming Note.

The most significant downgrade is definitely the screen. The regular Galaxy Note 20 will have a 6.7-inch, 1080p display that tops out at a very traditional refresh rate of 60Hz. (The Note 20 Ultra is believed to have an enormous 6.9-inch 3200 x 1440 display that runs at 120Hz like the Galaxy S20.) On the plus side, images make clear that the Note 20 has a flatter display than the Ultra’s somewhat curved edges.

Samsung is also reserving the 108-megapixel camera for its flagship Note 20 Ultra, opting for a 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP portrait / telephoto trio on the back of the Note 20 that allow for 8K video recording and 30x zoom. (The Ultra is rumored to get up to 50x zoom capabilities.)

Even the S Pen is held back a bit on the regular Note 20, with a 26-millisecond response rate for Samsung’s stylus compared to the newly improved, near-instant 9ms on the Ultra model.

The standard Note 20 will have a 4,300mAh battery with reverse wireless charging, 256GB of storage (there’s no microSD support for this one), and 8GB of RAM. It might have the same processor as the larger Ultra, but you can definitely see where Samsung decided to give the Ultra an advantage.