Watch the 18 biggest trailers from the Xbox Series X Games Showcase

Microsoft showed off a lot of games coming to the Xbox Series X, including exclusives and brand-new titles, at its July showcase event. We now have a much better idea of what’s in store for Microsoft’s upcoming console.

If you weren’t able to watch the event live, we’ve collected some of the biggest trailers from the show right here, and you can catch a replay of the whole event on YouTube.

Microsoft shared the first look at Halo Infinite’s campaign today, including an extended gameplay sequence where Master Chief took on waves of aliens. 343 Industries said the game will run at a “flawless” 60 frames per second. Halo Infinite will launch this holiday season.

Avowed is the newest game from famed studio Obsidian Entertainment. Obsidian debuted the first trailer of the game today, revealing that it will be fantasy-themed first-person RPG.

Microsoft took the wraps off a new entry in the Fable series, which will be developed by Playground Games, known for the Forza Horizon games.

Microsoft shared an early look at a new Forza Motorsport, the next game in the popular racing series developed by Turn 10 Studios. Microsoft says Forza Motorsport will have ray tracing and run in 4K at 60fps.

Tetris Effect: Connected builds on the original critical hit by adding all-new co-op and competitive multiplayer modes you can play both locally and online. The game is set to launch first on Xbox this holiday season.

Bungie showed a new trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond Light and announced that Destiny 2 and previous expansions will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. Destiny 2 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in September, while the Beyond Light expansion will join the service on November 10th.

Balan Wonderworld is a new Square Enix game from Yuji Naka, former head of Sonic Team. Naka described it as “the action game of action games,” and it will have players switching between more than 80 different costumes to help navigate the world. It’ll be available in spring 2021 on both Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

Everwild

Everwild is the newest game from Rare, and today’s trailer showed humans exploring a world filled with fantastical, colorful animals.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon is a new noir-themed expansion to Obsidian’s RPG that released last year. It will be available on September 9th.

Tell Me Why is a new game from Dontnod Entertainment, developer of the Life is Strange series. In the game, you’ll play as twins exploring memories of their childhood. The first chapter is set to release on August 27th.

Psychonauts 2

Microsoft revealed a new trailer for the upcoming Psychonauts 2, developed by Double Fine. Protagonist Raz returns in this new game to once again travel through minds. It’s coming in 2021.

CrossfireX is a collaboration between Control developer Remedy Entertainment and Smilegate, the Korean developer of the hugely popular FPS Crossfire. It will be released this year.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition, the expanded version of the hit RPG that was first released for the Nintendo Switch last year, will be available on Xbox for the first time on December 4th.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, the next game in the first-person shooter and survival horror series, is coming to the Xbox Series X.

The Gunk

The Gunk, a new adventure game from the makers of the SteamWorld franchise, is a third-person action-adventure game where you explore a mysterious, gunk-filled planet.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is the “latest entry to the Phantasy Star Online 2 universe” from Sega. It will launch in 2021.

The Medium

The Medium is a new psychological horror game from Bloober Team, the studio behind Blair Witch, that lets you explore a physical and a spirit world at the same time as protagonist Marianne. We got an early look at it during Microsoft’s May Xbox Series X games showcase, but Microsoft and Bloober team debuted a new trailer at Thursday’s event.

Sable

Sable is a new open-world adventure game from Raw Fury and indie developer Shedworks with a beautiful art style. It launches in 2021.