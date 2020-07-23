Latest iOS 14 beta offers more evidence of a 5.4-inch iPhone

iOS 14’s third beta contains more evidence that Apple has an iPhone with a 5.4-inch display on the way, 9to5Mac reports.

The reasoning is a little complicated, so bear with us. 9to5Mac is basing its hunch on iOS’s Display Zoom feature, which you can use to make your phone’s text, buttons, and icons bigger. Display Zoom works by pretending your phone has a smaller physical display, so if you’re using an iPhone 11 Pro Max with a 6.5-inch screen, Display Zoom shows the interface designed for the 5.8-inch display of the iPhone 11 Pro, essentially magnifying the elements.

Corroborating previous reports from Ming-Chi Kuo

9to5Mac discovered a new smaller resolution in iOS 14 beta 3 that enables Display Zoom for the iPhone X, XS, or 11 Pro for the first time. The display resolution of 960 x 2079 pixels scales back to fit nicely inside an iPhone with a 5.4-inch display, leading 9to5Mac to speculate that Apple could have a phone with this screen size on the way.

It’s not that much to go on, but the sleuthing has the backing of a number of predictions from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In June last year, Kuo predicted that we’d see a 5.4-inch iPhone with 5G support and an OLED display in 2020, and earlier this year he said that the phone is due to go into mass production in September. If reports are to be believed, the 5.4-inch iPhone, could be among as many as four new iPhones to be announced later this year.