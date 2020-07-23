Destiny 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass in September, will include Beyond Light DLC

Microsoft and Bungie are partnering to bring Destiny 2 to Xbox Game Pass. The original Halo developer will launch Destiny 2 at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers in September, and it will include access to previous expansions and the upcoming Destiny 2: Beyond Light DLC.

The standard editions of Destiny 2 DLCs will all be available, with Destiny 2’s season pass sold separately. Bungie recently delayed its Beyond Light expansion to November 10th, after it was originally scheduled to launch on September 22nd. Bungie cited difficulties of development during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond Light will include a new element called stasis for Destiny 2 players. Stasis is based on manipulating time, and the major expansion will be set on the icy moon of Jupiter, Europa.

Bungie also revealed a new trailer for Beyond Light today, demonstrating the stasis freeze effect. The new subclasses will even work in Destiny 2’s player-vs-player environment. The trailer shows a hunter building an icy wall and then freezing nearby enemies.

Bungie is also optimizing Destiny 2 for the Xbox Series X with 4K resolution support running at 60fps, a big jump over the 30fps version that runs on Xbox One and Xbox One X right now.