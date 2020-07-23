Tetris Effect: Connected is an Xbox-exclusive multiplayer expansion

The excellent Tetris Effect, a mesmerizing audio-visual spin on the classic puzzle game, is getting a full multiplayer expansion this fall called Tetris Effect: Connected, which is releasing as a timed exclusive on PC (on the Microsoft Store) and Xbox platforms. The original game was a PlayStation 4 exclusive released in fall 2018 before it came to PC the following year via the Epic Game Store and Oculus’ VR platform back in May.

The expansion, developed by the same Japanese development duo of Monstars and Resonair with additional help from Stage Games, was announced today as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X next-gen game showcase. Publisher Enhance says to think of it as “the 2.0 version of Tetris Effect.” It will be made available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service and as a standalone purchase, and it will support Smart Delivery for a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version. The game is launching sometime this holiday season to coincide with the next-gen console’s release.

The biggest new features include co-op and competitive multiplayer. Up to three players can play together locally or over the internet, or you can be joined by one or two computer-controlled players. For competitive play, two players can face off in both local and online ranked and unranked play. Enhance says the game will be fully cross-platform between PC and Xbox. The full version of Tetris Effect’s journey and standard puzzle modes will be part of the package.

In summer 2021, Enhance says Tetris Effect: Connected will arrive as a free update to the existing PS4, Epic Game Store, and Oculus Quest versions.