Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus is back on sale for under $1,000 on Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone and prefer Android over Apple, look no further; you can purchase Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus for $950 again today on Amazon; $50 less than its smaller-screen sibling, the S20 5G.

The Galaxy S20 Plus 5G usually retails for $1,200 and includes a 120Hz screen refresh rate plus 5G network support. My colleague Dieter Bohn pointed out in his dual review that despite 5G not justifying part of the phone’s retail price, he praised the phone’s large screen, while also pointing out his favorite feature was the screens on both devices.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 has seen a big discount for the last several days. You can buy one at a discounted price at Amazon, Best Buy, or the Microsoft Store, with each retailer having different color variants in stock. The discount starts at $800, which nabs you a base model, featuring 8GB of RAM, 128 SSD, and Intel’s quad-core 10th Gen Core i5-1035G7 with Iris Plus Graphics.

Last month, Sony’s popular noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3, were under $200, and they are back on sale for the same price at Amazon in addition to Best Buy. While not at the lowest price we have seen them, a $178 price tag is a steal for these earbuds, which include not only a lengthy six-hour battery life but also noise cancellation.

Of course, earbuds are not for everyone. If the WF-1000XM3 are too small for your fancy, the Beats Solo Pro wireless noise-canceling on-ear headphones are also on sale at Amazon today for only $230. In his review, my colleague Chris Welch praised the headphones for having better resistance to sweat intake, making these a good pair of headphones to wear while going on jogs or hitting the gym.

Bose’s SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II is on sale for $99 at Amazon. Portable speakers are a summer essential, whether you need something to play tunes on while you’re sitting poolside or looking for some music to play while you grill outside.

We have a few months until some more blockbuster games are launching. Until then, if you are a PC gamer looking for some new games to add to your library and may have missed the Steam Summer Sale, the Epic Games Store has its own summer sale going on right now with up to 75 percent in savings until August 6th.

You can save big on numerous titles available on the Epic Games digital storefront. Highlights from the sale including some of the best games of 2019, such as Control by Remedy Entertainment, indie darling Disco Elysium, and popular sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds, which are all $30 each.