New leaks reveal Galaxy Buds Live name, noise cancellation, battery life, and $169 price

We’ve seen plenty of pictures of Samsung’s new bean-shaped earbuds, but an early update to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds companion app has confirmed nearly all the details about the upcoming headphones, including the official Galaxy Buds Live name and support for active noise cancellation.

The app also shows a brief guide on how to wear the uniquely shaped earbuds and shows that the earbuds will have touch controls (set to toggle active noise cancellation by default), which can also be disabled if you don’t like touch controls. The app shows off a Find My Earbuds setting and equalizer options — standard features for headphones like this.

The app marks the most official reveal yet for the Galaxy Buds Live, which have already popped up in a leaked marketing video that shows the earbuds in action, along with plenty of images of the headphones and their charging case. It’s not the only app from a Samsung app, either: instructional video found in Samsung’s Android APK from Ishan Agarwal on Twitter shows how to put in the Buds Live to ensure a proper fit.

From the Buds Live APK.#Samsung #GalaxyBudsLive pic.twitter.com/NKREpg8ojx — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 24, 2020

Lastly, WinFuture has even more details on the Galaxy Buds Live, including the $169 US price, details on the specs (4.5 hours of estimated battery life, 3 mics, and 12mm drivers), and even more pictures of the upcoming headphones.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Buds Live at its upcoming Unpacked event on August 5th at 10AM ET, where the company is also expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 lineup (and possibly even a new Galaxy Fold model).

Update July 24th, 12:15pm: Additional details about the Galaxy Buds Live, including price and additional specs, have been added.