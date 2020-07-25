You can now boot a Windows 95 PC inside Minecraft and play Doom on it

If you’ve ever wanted to build a real and working Windows 95 PC inside Minecraft, now is the time. A new VM Computers mod has been created for Minecraft that allows players to order computer parts from a satellite orbiting around a Minecraft world and build a computer that actually boots Windows 95 and a variety of other operating systems.

The mod uses VirtualBox, free and open-source virtual machine software, to run operating systems like Windows 95. Within Minecraft you simply place a PC case block and then use it to create virtual hard drives to install operating systems from ISO files.

Naturally, the Minecraft community has been experimenting with the VM Computers mod, and someone has managed to get Doom running within Minecraft as a result. There’s bound to be a lot more experimentation on the way, especially once people build multiple PCs that boot different operating systems in Minecraft worlds. You could even play Minecraft on a PC within Minecraft.

Getting Windows 95 and Doom running is the ultimate test for any mod or hack. We’ve seen Windows 95 running on an Xbox One, an Apple Watch, and even as an app you can download and install on macOS, Windows, and Linux. Can Minecraft run Crysis though? We’re waiting to find out.